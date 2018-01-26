Thunder Bay Police Chief JP Levesque will be back at work on Monday, Jan. 29, the city's police services board said. (Jeff Walters/CBC)

Thunder Bay police chief J.P. Levesque will be back on the job next week after the city's police services board voted Friday morning to revoke his administrative suspension.

The board's unanimous vote came a day after charges of breach of trust and obstruction of justice against Levesque were dismissed in Thunder Bay court.

"The whole board is very pleased with the outcome of the trial, with the judgment that was delivered," said Thunder Bay Police Services Board chair Jackie Dojack in an interview with CBC News. "We think it's very good news for the service, for the chief, and for the city."

The board's vote took place during a closed session held at Thunder Bay City Hall.

Levesque was charged in May, 2017 by Ontario Provincial Police over what police alleged was the disclosure of confidential information about Thunder Bay Mayor Keith Hobbs. In court, the Crown and defence agreed that Levesque told Hobbs in December, 2016, that Hobbs was being investigated for extortion.

Levesque was placed on administrative leave shortly after that, with deputy chief Sylvie Hauth taking over as acting police chief.

Dojack said Hauth will return to her role as deputy chief on Monday.