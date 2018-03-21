A criminal charge laid against a Thunder Bay, Ont., man in connection with a fatal, three-vehicle collision on the city's expressway in 2016 has been withdrawn.

Leonard Dick was charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing death, after the crash on Dec. 14. Dick was 46 at the time.

The charge was withdrawn during an Ontario Court of Justice appearance in Thunder Bay on Monday.

Gary Maki, 50, was killed on the Thunder Bay Expressway around 7:30 a.m., after he was reportedly thrown from his vehicle, according to Ontario Provincial Police at the time. Another driver also reportedly suffered minor injuries in the crash.

Dick had to be extricated from his vehicle using the Jaws of Life and was taken to hospital with, what police called, serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash closed the expressway between Oliver Road and John Street for several hours.