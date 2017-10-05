Nor'wester View Elementary School in Thunder Bay, Ont., is joining the academy learning program for students in grades seven and eight.

Since the start of the semester in September, the school has adopted a more hands-on approach to teaching the curriculum through the use of three main subject areas — Global Citizenship, Sports and Outdoor Recreation, and STEM (science, technology, engineering and math).

The students pick what academy they would like to enrol in, then it's up to the teachers and staff to provide the real world experiences.

The goal is "to make learning fun, make it hands-on, get the kids engaged, make them want to be at school, make them excited to learn and really open their minds to what is out there," says Kristi Lees, the grade seven Global Citizenship teacher.

For instance, in her academy students have already wrapped up a fundraiser for hurricane relief with proceeds going to the international Red Cross. They're also going to spend time volunteering at the Shelter House soup kitchen and with the annual Christmas Cheer project.

In the sports academy, students will spend large amounts of time outside hiking, geocaching and learning orienteering and survival skills.

"For STEM it's a program we're really excited about because there's nothing else like it in Thunder Bay," said Lees, explaining that a special funding grant means students will get to take advantage of some cutting edge technology.

Kristi Lees teaches the grade 7 Global Citizenship program at Nor'wester View public school in Thunder Bay, Ontario. She says the goal of the academy program is to "male learning fun". (Cathy Alex/CBC )

"We're going to be using coding, virtual reality, 3-D, robotics, Lego walls, green walls, 3-D printers and so it's really just taking that learning that you normally would teach up to the next level and make it really exciting," she said.

Students had a chance to show-off the new education program on Tuesday night. They dressed up as famous people, who represent the goals of the different academies.

ELLIOT PADDINGTON as CAREY PRICE

Grade 7 student Elliot Paddington likes being in the sport and outdoor recreation academy because he loves all the time he gets to spend outside in the fresh air. (Cathy Alex/CBC )

Elliot Paddington chose to dress up as Carey Price.

"He's the best goalie in the world, in my opinion," said Paddington, a grade seven student in the Sports and Outdoor Recreation academy,

"It's going to be so much fun. Our teacher is awesome, he'll bring us outside to do our daily physical activity because then you get fresh air and I love just running around."

RACHEL PERZAN as ANNE FRANK

Grade 7 student Rachel Perzan joined the Global Citizenship academy because she wants to be able to do more volunteer work in the community. (Cathy Alex/CBC )

"I wanted to find more ways I could help out around the community," said Rachel Perzan, a grade eight student in the Global Citizenship Academy.

She chose to portray Anne Frank because "I like the idea she could just change the world solely by her story, and all her words and just writing them down."

She said Anne Frank taught her, "It doesn't matter where you come from, what religion you are, you can make a difference."

ELLIOTT STAALWOOD as ALBERT EINSTEIN

Elliot Staalwood is in grade 8 and will do both the Global Citizenship and STEM academies. He said he's already finding he really enjoys the academy approach to learning, compared to what classes were like in grade seven. (Cathy Alex/CBC )

"I thought it would be really cool to make robotics," said Elliott Staalwood, a grade eight student in the STEM academy.

He donned a wig to look like Albert Einstein and while researching the famous scientist discovered "he was a very different guy... he didn't really like wearing socks."

Staalwood said,"I've already done one year with the normal curriculum and this was something really new to me to us and I find it's really cool how we can get out there in the world and help out with things that are happening."