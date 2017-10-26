Thunder Bay's leaf and yard waste collection begins on Oct. 31, the city said. (CBC)

The City of Thunder Bay says it will begin collecting leaf and yard waste on Halloween.

Curbside pick up of leaves, sticks and branches will run through to Nov. 10 on regular recycling collection days, the city said.

"Leaf and yard waste put out at the curb is added to the compost pile at the Solid Waste and Recycling Facility and the result is a rich soil additive for flower gardens and lawns," Jason Sherband, the city's manager of solid waste and recycling services, said in a media release. "Putting organic waste out for this special collection helps extend the life of our landfill by reducing the waste disposed of as regular garbage."

All leaf and yard waste must be placed in paper bags, and while there is no bag limit, bags must not weigh more than 40 lbs.

Sticks and branches, meanwhile, must be bundled with rope or twine. Bundles must be under one metre in length, and less than 61 cm in diameter.

Grass clippings will not be accepted, the city said.