Two sought in south-side laundromat robbery

Thunder Bay police are seeking two male suspects after a south-side laundromat was robbed earlier this week.

Police said officers were called to Barb's Laundromat at 1200 Victoria Ave. E. on Monday, March 26.

Two males had entered the store just before 6 p.m. and stolen cash from an employee. There were no injuries.

The first suspect is describe as being about six feet tall and 180 pounds, with a goatee. He was wearing a dark-coloured baseball cap, a black zipped coat over a blue hooded sweatshirt, and black pants with white side stripes.

The second suspect is describe as about five-feet-nine-inches tall, and 180 to 190 pounds. He also has a goatee, and was wearing sunglasses, a blaco toque, black pants, a coat with a zipper and dark-coloured shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.