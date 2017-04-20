The Lappe Nordic Ski Centre will once again welcome world-class athletes from across the country next year as it hosts the 2018 Canadian Ski Nationals.

It'll be the second time in three years the centre, located just north of Thunder Bay, has hosted the event.

"It's all the top skiers in Canada," said Werner Schwar, 2018 Canadian Ski Nationals local organizing committee co-chair. "There is a certain prestige to be called national champion."

Lappe previously hosted the nationals in 2015. That means there's little work to do at the venue to get it ready for next year, Schwar said.

"A lot of things are in place already," he said. "We have updated our timing system a little bit. There is what's called homologation on some of the courses, which is making sure the ups and downs comply to (International Ski Federation) standards."

"We're also in good shape with our local organizing committee."

Events will include long- and medium-distance races, sprints, and relays, Schwar said.

Schwar said it's rare for the same venue to be named host of an event like this twice in such a short period of time.

"Usually, it's spread out a little bit more," he said. "But the other part of the equation is that it's becoming a lot more technically-complicated to host big national events, with timing and logistics."

There are, Schwar said, simply fewer facilities out there that are capable of hosting an event like the Canadian Ski Nationals.

The 2018 Canadian Ski Nationals will take place from March 10-17 next year.

The Lappe Nordic Centre was chosen by Cross Country Canada after a bidding process last winter; Lappe beat out two other applicants to be named as host.

Volunteers are needed to help run the event — for more information, visit lappenordic.ca.