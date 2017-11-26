It's no surprise that winters are cold here in northwestern Ontario, but this year residents in Thunder Bay and the surrounding area might need to bundle up and get prepared for a colder than normal season.

According to David Phillips, a senior climatologist at Environment Canada, parts of northwestern Ontario, especially regions that are closer to the prairies, will experience a colder than normal winter.

"A lot of people are saying that it's all brought to you by La Nina...it's this cold water that's thousands of kilometres away from Thunder Bay and Red Lake," Phillips said, "it affects the weather above the ocean...[as the] jet stream generally dips down a little south," which means Thunder Bay will be more exposed to the Arctic air, as the warmer air hangs down closer to Minnesota.

He said although we are expected to have a colder winter, the La Nina system we are seeing for this year is quite weak, but compared to last year's winter, residents will definitely feel the temperature drop.

"Last year you had one of your balmiest, " Phillip said, "in 70 years, it was the eighth warmest...and you had less snow than you normally get and more warm months than cold months."

Normally in Thunder Bay, residents will experience temperatures below -30 C for an average of eight days, but due to climate change, Phillips said winters don't last as long as they use to.

"It should be about minus 1 in Thunder Bay now, for a high and we are seeing this week temperatures that are typically five to ten degrees warmer than normal," Phillips said.

The official winter forecast from Environment Canada will be released on Dec. 1.