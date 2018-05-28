Thunder Bay police say they've arrested a 25-year-old man after he allegedly pointed a knife at an employee at the Landmark Inn on Dawson Road.

Police said at approximately 10:30 p.m., on Thursday, the 40-year-old employee refused entrance to a 25-year-old man who entered the lobby but was not staying at the hotel.

According to a police statement, the 25-year-old came back and was refused entry again when he pulled out a knife and pointed it at the employee in a threatening manner, before making his way into the hotel.

Once police were called, officers reportedly found the accused at the back of the hotel.

He was charged with assault with a weapon.