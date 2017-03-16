A teenager from Thunder Bay, Ont. is now officially the ling king of the province — but those bragging rights may not last long.

Landan Brochu's 16.8 pound burbot caught in 2016 on Jessie Lake, near Nipigon, Ont., has been certified as the largest freshwater cod caught in the province by the Ontario Federation of Anglers and Hunters.

"It was one remarkable fish," Alesah Howran, the record-keeper for the federation, told CBC Thunder Bay's outdoor columnist Gord Ellis.

The previous burbot record was held by Ernie Arpin, who caught a 15.8 pound fish in 2003, also on Jessie Lake.

While Brochu is now in the record books, he may not be in the top spot for long. An angler from Orillia, Ont. caught a burbot on Lake Simcoe in January, 2017, reportedly weighing almost 18 pounds.

Because that fish was caught after the new year, it won't be eligible for the OFAH's registry until 2018.

"Only one fish will be declared for that species per year," Howran said. "We don't want to be pulling a fish out every week."

Still, the potential for Brochu's mark to fall so quickly is very unusual, she said.

"I think that might be a first," she said. "Maybe that's an inclination that it's a fish that's not [been] sought after as much as it is now."

Getting a fish certified as a record-setting catch does involve a few steps, Howran said; those include ensuring the fish was legally caught with a rod and reel, getting the catch weighed on a government-inspected scale the same day and keeping good records, including submitting at least one clear photo.

Click here to listen to CBC Thunder Bay's outdoor columnist Gord Ellis recap Brochu's catch and how fish records are certified and kept in Ontario.