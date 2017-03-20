The Lakehead University women's hockey team has capped off its first official season with the American Collegiate Hockey Association by winning its Division Two national championship.

Lakehead, based in Thunder Bay, Ont., beat North Dakota State University 3-1 to clinch the title.

The Thunderwolves are the only Canadian team with full membership in the ACHA, and the Canada-US rivalry is strong, team captain Azia Vass told CBC.

"I don't want to speak for them, but they're probably pretty pissed that a Canadian team came and won," Vass said.

"I think the ACHA is going to open it up to more Canadian teams, and it's going to become more of a joint league, because now they know Canadians can actually play," she added.

Officials didn't play the Canadian national anthem at the start of Lakehead's semi-final game, Vass said.

'we're going to ... probably just scream our whole way home'

"That really fired us up to show what Canada's made of," she added.

The Canadian anthem was played before the championship match, she confirmed.

The 3-1 margin of victory in the championship game was relatively modest in a tournament that saw the Thunderwolves trounce previous opponents Aquinas College and Navy by scores of 10-0 and 14-2 respectively.

If the team continues to dominate the league, it may advance to Division One to take on hardier competition, Vass said.

However, the team will have to play hard next year, she added, because everyone will be trying to beat them.

Meanwhile, Vass said, it's hard to explain just how excited the team is about Sunday's victory.

"We worked all year for this, and we're all pretty speechless," she said.

"We're getting some food, and then we're going to go on the bus and probably just scream our whole way home."

Thunderwolves scoring leader Michelle Carlson was named the tournament's Most Valuable Player.