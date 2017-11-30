Seen as the opening day of the giving season, staff, students, alumni and friends of Lakehead University say they raised more than $10,000 on this year's Giving Tuesday.

Officials at the University released a written statement on Thursday expressing their joy and gratitude for the generous donation.

"Last year was the first time Lakehead University participated in Giving Tuesday, and we raised nearly $42,000," Lakehead University's Vice-President Deb Comuzzi said.

This year the school raised a total of $57,725 for student financial aid, to help fund scholarships and bursaries for students at the University.

"Thank you to everyone who donated online and in person at Lakehead Thunder Bay and Lakehead Orilla," President and Chair of the Alumni Association of Lakehead University, Michel Beaulieu said, "your contributions will help...enhance the student experience at Lakehead University.

The Alumni Association also helped by matching the first $24,500 in gifts.