Three Lakehead University students to give 'words of wisdom' during 2018 convocation

As students at Lakehead University get prepared to celebrate the end of their academic career this weekend, three students will be giving their words of wisdom to the class of 2018 before they embark on their life after graduation.

On Friday, June 1 at 2 p.m. Lisa Tocheri will give a speech about the practical skills she learned while studying to be a lawyer during her three years studying in Lakehead's Bora Laskin Faculty of Law.

"At Lakehead we get to immerse ourselves into the practicality of our careers. We are taught not just to know the work we're doing, but to also know the job we hold and how to be successful both inside and outside of the workplace," Tocheri said in a written release on Wednesday.

Her speech will focus on how Lakehead has provided her with various life lessons that are non-academic related that has helped her reach success.

Meanwhile during Saturday's 9:30 a.m. convocation, Sabeera Azhar will not only be giving a speech to this year's graduating students, but she will also be receiving the President's Award for her activities and achievements at Lakehead University.

Azhar was one of the students who traveled to Toronto in February to participate in the ACHIEVE competition. She will be making a speech on Saturday on encouraging her classmates to be the change they wish to see in the world. (Lakehead University)

Graduating from Lakehead's Honours of Bachelor of Commerce program and majoring in accounting, Azhar's speech will focus on encouraging her fellow classmates to become the change they want to see in the world.

"I believe leadership is a key skill for all graduates to have," Azhar said, "accounting is an industry that is always changing and evolving and Lakehead has allowed me to become resilient and be at the forefront of that change."

In February, Azhar was one of the students in a team that travelled to Toronto and won first place in a competition that dealt with persevering in the face of pressure from superiors to bend the rules.

Lastly, during the afternoon convocation on Saturday, Shelby Rooney will describe how Lakehead's supportive community and small class sizes provide a great advantage for students.

She said when she transferred to Lakehead in her second year of studying political science, a professor recognized she was not in any of his first-year classes and reached out to Rooney to ask if there was anything he could do to help her ease the transition.

"Having professors that took the time to reach out reassured me that I would be supported academically," Roony said in Wednesday's statement.

She said she quickly got involved with the campus life by joining the school's student union, which helped her make friends and feel comfortable at Lakehead.

"At Lakehead, students are able to really get to know their classmates and form meaningful relationships with professors. This network of support is immensely valuable for students to take with them when they graduate."

Rooney will be heading back to school in September to start her Juris Doctor degree at the University of Toronto's Faculty of Law.

This year's convocation for Lakehead University students will be held at the Community Auditorium on Friday, June 1 at 2 p.m. and Saturday June 2 at 9:30 a.m and 2 p.m.