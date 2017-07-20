Life just got easier for a couple of graduate students in Lakehead University's business program.

On Wednesday, the J. Armand Bombardier Foundation gifted $50,000 to Lakehead's Faculty of Business Administration in order to establish the J. Armand Bombardier Ontario Graduate Scholarship in Business.

The provincial government has agreed to match the foundation's donation by a ratio of two to one through their Ontario Graduate Scholarship Program.

The total amount has created two annual scholarships of $15,000 per year, for five years.

Christian Leisander just graduated from Lakehead's Bachelor of Commerce program and will be entering the university's Master of Science in Management program in September. Leisander was awarded a $15,000 scholarship through the program.

As a first generation student in his family, he say's he has had difficulty trying to juggle work and school.

"This scholarship is really going to allow me to focus on my studies and not have to worry about working as hard, because I still want to work of course. So I won't have to work as hard and stress about not being able to meet financial obligations for my education," said Leisander.

Leisander, who recently started his own company, said the scholarship is "valuable," not just because it helps with tuition, but because it allows students to devote more time to their classes.

University looking for 'top-notch' students

Bahram Dadgostar, the Dean of the Faculty of Business Administration at Lakehead University, hopes the scholarships attract "top-notch" students to the school, he said.

"We can provide them with some kind of financial support, and it eases the financial burdens on students," he added.