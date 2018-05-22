More than 1,900 students at Lakehead University's Thunder Bay campus will be walking across the stage at the Thunder Bay Community Auditorium in caps and gowns on Friday, June 1 and Saturday, June 2 to mark the end of their post-secondary journey.

During this year's convocation, six exceptional people will also be recognized for their accomplishments, according to a written statement issued by officials at the university on Tuesday.

"These individuals are being recognized for their exceptional accomplishments along with the achievements of our students who will graduate this year, " said Lakehead's Interim President and Vice-Chancellor, Moira McPherson.

MacLean will be one of the six exceptional people to receive an honorary degree from Lakehead University during this year's convocation. (Lakehead University)

Canadian Sports Broadcaster Ron MacLean, Porter Airlines' president and CEO Robert Deluce and former Ryerson University president and deputy minister of advanced education and skills development Dr. Sheldon Levy will each receive an honorary degree while Beverly Sabourin, Jim Symington, and Pentti Paularinne will be named Fellows of the University.

Chair of Lakehead's Board of Governors, David Tamblyn, said Fellows are chosen due to their contributions to the growth and development of the university.

"For many years, Lakehead students have benefited from their support and for that we are very grateful," Tamblyn said in Tuesday's statement.

Friday's convocation will start at 2 p.m., while Saturday's ceremony will begin at 9:30 a.m. at the Thunder Bay Community Auditorium.