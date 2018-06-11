Lakehead coach volunteers in Toronto to help U17 Canadian basketball team

The head coach of the Lakehead University men's basketball team is in Toronto this week volunteering to help the U17 Canadian men's basketball national team during its training camp.

Coach Ryan Thomson will help the team's head coach, Kirby Schepp of the University of Manitoba. Schepp will also be assisted by Michael Meeks of Canada Basketball, Dan Vanhooren of University of Calgary and Jason Dawkins of Team Ontario.

"[I'm] excited for the opportunity to be a part of the Canada Basketball program and get the chance to learn from coach Schepp and the rest of the staff," coach Thomson said in a news release.

"It's an honour to be a part of Canada Basketball in any capacity, and this is a talented U17 roster that will be fun to watch grow and improve over the course of training and competition this summer."

After their training week in Toronto, the team will head to Mexico City and Argentina for more pre-competition training. They will then compete in the FIBA U17 World Championships.

Last year, the team won silver in Argentina at the FIBA U16 Americas Championships, and they are ranked second globally in the FIBA youth men rankings.