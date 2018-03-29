Lakehead University's men's hockey team has a new head coach.

Andrew Wilkins — a former player and assistant coach with the team — was announced Thursday as the squad's new head coach. He's taking over from Bill McDonald, who's retiring after five seasons.

"It's obviously a really exciting day," Wilkins said Thursday, just after the announcement was made at a news conference held at Lakehead's Hangar.

"I have a ton of passion for the program, so it's a pretty humbling feeling to be selected after a guy like Bill McDonald, who means so much to Thunder Bay hockey, Thunderwolves hockey, and to myself," he said.

Wilkins 'ready' for coaching job

Wilkins joined the Thunderwolves as a player about a decade ago. He spent five years in the lineup — Wilkins was the team's captain during his fifth season — and then joined the coaching staff in 2014, working under McDonald.

McDonald said the Pickering, Ont.-born Wilkins is ready for the top job.

"He knows his x's and o's," McDonald said. "Where he's maybe going to find a little bit of interest to him is when he gets into some conversations with players about ice time, or this or that. He hasn't really went through that."

"I did that for years, and that's one thing where my experience probably helped," McDonald said. "But he's gotta start somewhere, and it's going to start here, and he'll do a good job at it."

Lakehead athletic director Tom Warden said Wilkins' experience with the university's hockey program will be a big help.

"[Wilkins has] played at the level, he understands the level, he's been a captain at the level," Warden said. "He understands the challenges of being a varsity athlete, meaning that he understands the academic challenges, as well as all the other things that go on, so I just think he's a nice fit."

McDonald plans to spend time with family

Wilkins said the first thing he'll do is work on a plan for his new team.

"It's such a tight league," he said. "We just need to find a way to stay consistent, work hard every day."

"Get the most out of our student athletes."

As for McDonald, he's planning on spending more time with his family.

But the long-time coach — his resume includes coaching the Thunder Bay Twins, Thunder Hawks and Senators, as well as teams in the Central Hockey League, International Hockey League, Western Professional Hockey League, and East Coast Hockey League — may not be finished with the game just yet.

"It gives me a little more time to maybe go down south and see my boy and the grand kids," McDonald said. "I'm not saying I'm walking away from hockey. I don't think I'll coach again, but if there's something in junior, a manager or something like that, I might do it. I'm just not sure yet."