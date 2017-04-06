Students at Lakehead University in Thunder Bay, Ont. have voted to keep their universal transit pass, or U-pass — and pay more for it.
Nearly 82 per cent of students voted "yes" in the U-pass referendum.
Voter turnout was 27.7 percent.
The vice president of finance and operations for the Lakehead student union (LUSU) believes that's the highest turnout of any student vote in the past two years.
"Had we done this a little earlier we probably would've had even a larger turnout, but this was toward the end of the semester. People had assignments. Exams are coming up. But despite that we still had a big voter turnout. It's great," Farhan Yousaf told CBC.
That turnout shows how important the bus pass is to students, added Yousaf, who also campaigned for the "yes" side.
Students currently pay $104 a year for the annual Thunder Bay Transit pass.
That's considerably less than the $77 a month most people pay for bus passes in the city. However, full-time undergraduate students pay whether they ride the bus or not, and some students who walk or drive to school say they resent being charged for a service they don't use.
The fee will now rise to $114 next year.
It will continue to increase incrementally until it reaches $195 in 2021.
