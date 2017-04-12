Four Lakehead University students have developed a series of travel itineraries for tourists trying to see Thunder Bay, Ont. on transit.

The students, from the department of Outdoor Recreation, Parks and Tourism, teamed up with the city's departments of tourism and transit this term to create a low-budget answer to the "hop on, hop off" tour buses seen in major tourist centres.

They presented their project Tuesday to the City's tourism manager, Paul Pepe, who called it "exceptional."

The six tours include Fun-derbay Hot Spots, which begins with lunch at the Growing Season Juice Collective on Algoma Street, an eatery known for local and organic foods, juices and smoothies.

The tour also includes a visit to New Day Records and Accessories, coffee at the neighbouring St. Paul Roastery, a trip to Boulevard Lake, and dinner at any of several restaurants on Red River Road.

Lakehead University student Karter Sutch played tour guide Tuesday - by riding the bus! (Heather Kitching/CBC)

"When you look at ... who's coming to Thunder Bay, they really want that authentic local experience, so we wanted to showcase those places that aren't traditionally tourism destinations," student Alischa Bower explained.

Other tours include Super Saturday, which starts with breakfast at the Thunder Bay Country Market and moves on to shopping in the downtown north core, and Garden Party, which features breakfast at Tina's, a visit to the Centennial Botanical Conservatory and a walk to the International Friendship Gardens.

The students relied partly on personal experience and partly on web sites like TripAdvisor in picking their destinations, student Karter Sutch said.

The students have created a web site to showcase the tours.

They've also proposed ways to augment them through printed guides and audio podcasts.

Pepe told CBC the students' work exceeded expectations and helped fulfil a need for the City of Thunder Bay.

"Our 18-34 millennials, it's a growing growing market, and what we are seeing is younger people are not necessarily driving as much," he said.

"It's a market we need to be ready for. We need to offer alternatives for people to explore and experience the city in it's totality. ... This is another tool to help us reach out to perhaps a new market that we haven't spent a lot of time really reaching out to."