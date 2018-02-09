Four Lakehead University students from the Thunder Bay, Ont. campus earned first place in a competition held during the ACHIEVE conference on Feb 1 and 2.

ACHIEVE is an undergraduate accounting conference that's hosted by the Ted Rogers School of Management, which is known as one of the most distinguished and largest business schools in Canada.

Dylan Paxton, Matthew Etreni, Ryan Ferguson and Sabeera Azhar participated in the two-day conference which included an accounting-based case competition, guest speakers and networking events.

According to a written release on Friday, this year's case competition dealt with persevering in the face of pressure from superiors to bend the rules.

"While competing, we used everything we've learned these past three or four years and it paid off in the end," Etreni said in Friday's written release.

The four students got to take home a trophy and $3000 in prize money to share between the team.

"We are very proud of our students," Dean of the Faculty of Business Administration, Dr. Bahram Dadgostar said.

"Their performance demonstrates the quality of the business program at Lakehead University."

The Lakehead University Accounting team also won first place in an accounting competition last year in Winnipeg.