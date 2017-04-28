The president of Lakehead University in Thunder Bay, Ont., Brian Stevenson, announced Friday morning that he will step down at the end of the year.
Stevenson has held the university's top job since August 1, 2010. He was renewed for a second five-year-term in 2015.
"This has been a very difficult decision to make, but I make it, as I always have, with the interests of the University foremost in my mind," Stevenson wrote in a letter to school's board of governors.
Lakehead is currently developing a new strategic plan, new academic plan as well as the school's first strategic enrolment management plan. It is also putting the final steps in place for integrated planning and budgeting, with the school also undertaking its first ever national and international institutional campaign.
"These initiatives will require consistent stewardship over the next decade, and they will require the ongoing support of a president who can shepherd them as they grow and evolve. This will require a longer commitment of time than I am able to make," Stevenson said.
