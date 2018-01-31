Lakehead University's office of human rights and equity is asking people who work and study on the campus to share their thoughts on safety and accessibility at the school.

It's recruiting volunteers to take part in safety audits of university buildings over the next few weeks.

Carrying a checklist, the volunteers will look at everything from lighting to signage said Dreeni Geer, who has led the office since it was created in 2016.

"It's something that I wanted to do since I formed the office," said Geer. "And of course we really support accessibility and safety and other human rights areas on campus."

As they assess different buildings, Geer said her office hopes to involve people who frequently use the spaces, as well as those with diverse perspectives.

"So that diversity includes racialized people, people from the LGBTI2S community, and anybody that feels that they've got a different perspective in terms of how they use that space."

While some buildings have already been noted as having potential concerns, Geer said the volunteers will guide the process, and determine the spaces they choose to examine.

In addition to safety and accessibility, they'll also note how welcoming the spaces feel.

"Like for instance in the Agora on campus we have many, many flags from around the world, and that's a beautiful welcoming space for people who originate from all different parts of the world. So those are the things that we would note in our safety audit as a positive practice."

With the exception of sexual assault rates, which are on par with rates in the broader community, Geer said rates of violence on campus are generally lower.

"So we just want to really make sure that we're doing our part to really keep us having as safe and accessible a campus as we can."

The safety audits will start in February, and they should have some results by March, Geer said.

After that, she said it's up to the University executive to decide what to do with the recommendations.