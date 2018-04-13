Shortage of SSPs at Lakehead Public School concerns parents

A shortage of student support persons (SSPs) at one school board in Thunder Bay, Ont., is causing concern for one parent of a special-needs student.

Lakehead Public Schools, along with some other regional boards, suffer from a shortage of SSPs. They generally work with students that need more assistance in the classroom.

Tanya Holland has concerns over the shortage - after her 9 year old son was sent home twice in the past two weeks.

"He needs assistance to help him through everyday, or else he can be a harm to himself or others."

Holland said her son, who is in Grade 4, has ADHD and tourrette's syndrome. He needs constant supervision at school.

"He has an SSP to try and look for warning signs, that he might be escalating, and they can take him away to calm him, so he can have a calm down break to try and do emotion regulation."

Holland said her son has a dedicated SSP during the morning, but in the afternoon, there has been a rotation of staff, which makes her son uncomfortable and uneasy.

"So, it's very important the SSP knows him, so that they know his signs."

She said her son, after being sent home from school twice, feels as if he was being punished. She said it took a long time to reassure her son, along with help from the school's principal, to tell him that he had done nothing wrong - even though he would not be able to stay at school that day.

"There's three kids that need 110 percent support like my son, and she (the principal) has to alternate sending them home, because she doesn't know what else to do because there's a lack of support in that building."

Board still hiring

Lakehead Public Schools said the SSP shortage is a regional issue, and not just restricted to one school.

Colleen Kappel, a Superintendent of Education, said the board has hired unqualified SSPs to try and fill in the gaps, but there still are not enough employees.

"I just don't have the bodies to put in the schools. We've been hiring - we have a large list of supply staff, but for some reason we just can't get the bodies in the schools when we need them."

Kappel said the board does train all of its staff, including those who are considered unqualified.

She said there are about 170 permanent SSPs in the board, and a long list of supply staff.

Kappel said the demand for SSPs has been constant in the past couple of years, however, there was a surge in need when the province introduced full-day kindergarten.

She said the board will continue to put an emphasis on hiring more SSPs, with the goal of having enough staff to ensure students can stay in school, all day.