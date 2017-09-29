Lakehead University students in Thunder Bay, Ont., have a new one-stop shop for information about admissions, financial aid and academics.

The university officially opened its new student centre on Thursday.

The facility, called Student Central, is located upstairs from the Agora on the school's Thunder Bay campus. The centre allows students to meet one-on-one with an advisor who can help with things like financial aid, academic advice, scholarships, course selection or registration issues, according to school officials.

"In addition to bringing together student services teams that were once located throughout the campus, Student Central has been seamlessly integrated into our Agora space, which has always been at the centre of our campus and a gathering place for our community," President Brian Stevenson was quoted as saying in a written release.

"Student Central is an exceptional new student space that is part of a larger, ongoing plan to revitalize our Agora."

Self-service stations are also availalbe, according to school officials.