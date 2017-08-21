A 16-day strike at Lakehead Motors in Thunder Bay, Ont., has come to an end. (Heather Kitching/CBC)

A 16-day strike at a Thunder Bay, Ont., car dealership has come to an end.

Workers at Lakehead Motors will be back at work on Monday, after ratifying a new five-year deal with the company on Thursday night.

The workers are members of the International Machinists Association Local 1120. They include mechanics, parts and body shop workers, shipper/receivers, drivers, as well as others including oil changers and installers, said Peter Topetto, president and directing business agent of Local 1120.

"It's pretty well everybody," he said. "We don't represent the salesmen and we don't represent the management."

Topetto said 23 members voted in favour of the agreement, while four were opposed.

He says the agreement includes travel and tool allowances, and also addressed wage and pension matters.

"It was a long one," Topetto said. "Nobody ever wants to do it, but now that it's done, we're all anxious to get back to work and looking after customers."