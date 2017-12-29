Lakehead University and its men's basketball coach have parted ways.

The university announced on Thursday that Manny Furtado is no longer the head coach of its men's basketball program.

"Lakehead University has decided to move in a new direction with its men's basketball program," said Tom Warden, Lakehead University's athletics director, in a news release.

"We'd like to thank Manny for his work and dedication to the program."

Furtado has been the coach since 2014, after winning two Canadian Interuniversity Sport National Championships when he was an assistant coach with the Carleton University Ravens.

Lakehead said it will soon appoint an interim coach to take the team through the remainder of the 2017-2018 season.