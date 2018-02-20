Lakehead University in Thunder Bay, Ont., has kicked off its annual departmental food drive challenge, and the coordinator of the student union's food bank says demand for that food is through the roof.

Campus food bank use has grown more than 200 per cent over the past two years, Robert Strachan said.

Just 350 people used the food bank in 2015, he continued; last year, it was around 1,200.

The departmental challenge is the school's biggest food drive of the year, generating around 5,000 items each year, he said.

Departments compete to raise the most donations, and the winners earn prizes such as pizza parties and gift cards for the campus pub.

The toughest competitors are geology, engineering and physics, Strachan said.

"It could be because they just have the biggest hearts," he said. "I mean, I don't really see engineers and physicists as having bigger hearts than nurses, but it might be the case."

The food drive runs until March 2.