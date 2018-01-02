While students gear up for another semester, the Lakehead University Thunderwolves men's basketball team is welcoming their new interim coach for the remainder of the 2017/2018 season.

On Tuesday the university announced in a media statement that Ryan Thomson will be taking over the Men's Basketball Program and will be coaching the team for the rest of the season.

"I look forward to working with Ryan and I'm confident he has the abilities to lead our program," Athletics Director, Tom Warden said in a written statement.

Officials at the university said Thomson played basketball with the Thunderwolves from 2009 to 2013. During his time as an athlete, Thomson and the team reached the Final 8 tournament in each of those four seasons and brought home the CIS Silver medal in 2012.

Thomson was also the assistant coach for two seasons while he was finishing his Masters in Education.

Soon after his education, Thomson spent time in Maine working with the Maine Red Claws — the NBA Development League affiliate of the Boston Celtics — under the direction of former Lakehead coach Scott Morrison.

Prior to returning to Lakehead, Thomson was working as an assistant coach and director of player personnel for the Saint John Riptide of the National Basketball League of Canada.

He also spent two summers with Canada Basketball and their junior national and cadet programs.

"I am very excited for the opportunity to be back at Lakehead," Thomson said in a statement on Tuesday, "I can't wait to get into the gym and see what the team can accomplish."

Thomson is taking over the position from Manny Furtado, who coached the team since 2014.

Lakehead parted ways with Furtado last last week after the university announced their decision to move to a new direction with its men's basketball program.

The Thunderwolves men's basketball team is 0-10 in conference play this season.

Thomson's first game behind the bench will be January 5 and 6 at 8 p.m. in the Thunderdome as the Thunderwolves take the on the Guelph Gryphons.