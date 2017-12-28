More than cold weather will top weather conversations along the north shore of Lake Superior in northwestern Ontario this week — large snow squalls are also forecasted to form over the big lake.

Anywhere from 15 to 30 cm of snow could fall by Friday evening.

Environment Canada has issued a snow squall watch for the north shore, including the communities of Marathon, Terrace Bay and Schreiber.

"These snow squalls are going to be more difficult to predict than the typical ones that we see in the northwest," said Peter Kimbell, a warning preparedness meteorologist with Environment Canada.

"These ones are under a much weaker wind regime, so they're going to meander more, and be more difficult to identify exactly where they're going to hit."

Kimbell said Thunder Bay will see a couple of centimetres of snow Thursday, with another five centimetres expected Thursday night, and between two and four centimetres expected on Friday. The city should be spared most of the snow.

Just to the east of Thunder Bay, Kimbell said areas like Pass Lake as well as Nipigon and Red Rock could also see a fair amount of snow, but said the snow squall itself is still establishing exactly where it will hit land.

Environment Canada said visibility may be reduced at times in heavy snow, and that if your vehicle gets stuck in the snow, do not leave it.