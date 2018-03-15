Thunder Bay police are searching for two male suspects after a woman was reportedly robbed at knife point on the city's north side Thursday morning.

Police said the 42-year-old victim was walking on Lake Street at about 1:30 a.m. Thursday when two males emerged from an alley near Manitou Street. Both had their faces covered by red bandanas, police said, adding that they asked for a cigarette then demanded money while holding a knife.

The victim handed over some money and the two suspects fled north on Lake Street, according to police. There were no injuries.

The first suspect is described as being about 20 years old, five-feet-nine-inches tall with a medium build. He was wearing a black jacket, blue jeans and black boots.

The second suspect is also described as being about 20 years old. Police said he's about six feet tall with a thin build, medium-length black hair, and brown eyes. He was reportedly wearing a black and grey jacket, blue jeans and dark-coloured runners.

Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.