No injuries as truck falls through ice on Lake of the Woods

The occupants of a pick-up truck escaped injury on Sunday when the vehicle crashed through the ice on Lake of the Woods, Kenora OPP said.

Police said the incident occurred at about 2:15 p.m., as the truck was being driven by a Manitoba resident along an ice road near Clearwater Bay.

An OPP representative didn't know how many people were inside the truck when it fell through.

OPP remind the public to use caution when travelling over frozen waterways, especially in the spring when ice conditions can change quickly.