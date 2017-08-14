Two men from the United States are happy to be home safe after spending two nights as castaways on a deserted island on Lake of the Woods.

Gary Soucie set off on a fishing trip with his cousin, Bob Brott, on July 31 near Garden Island.

"We had a great day of fishing. We were done. We had a nice cooler of walleye," he said.

They had started heading back to their camp when the wind picked up and started pelting the boat with waves over two metres tall, he added.

The bilge pump either failed or wasn't up to the job, Soucie said, adding that boat quickly took on water, and the men barely had time to get their life jackets on before it capsized.

"We were bobbing like a bobber in the open sea," he said.

RCMP officers spotted the overturned boat belonging to Gary Soucie's cousin, Bob Brott. They then rescued the two men. (Gary Soucie)

Soucie estimated the men spent six hours adrift on the lake, straddling the overturned boat before washing ashore on an island.

They had a lighter to start a fire, and they scavenged for food and supplies, he said.

"I found some wild peas, so we ate a few of those," he said. "We started boiling water on the fire in a pop can ... and there were some crawdads (crayfish) on the shoreline. ... I boiled it up. It was tasty."

Soucie also created a shelter to protect the men from the wind.

He never feared for his life, he said, in part because the water was warm and in part because the men had a fire, he said.

RCMP rescued Gary Soucie and his cousin on Aug. 2 (Gary Soucie)

After failing to attract the attention of several passing boats, the men were finally spotted Aug 2 by a Royal Canadian Mounted Police patrol boat.

"Relieved," is how they felt, Soucie said.

"You don't want to be on a shore with the bugs and mosquitos, he said. "The mosquitos were unbelievable."