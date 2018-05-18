Lake of the Woods Brewery promotes summer festival with 'de-faced billboard' in Kenora, Ont.

A brewing company in Kenora, Ont. is hoping people will delve into the mystery of their vandalized billboard on Thursday morning.

Lake of the Woods Brewing Company's community development manager, Denise Lysak said they wanted to come up with a clever marketing tactic to promote the city's Smoke on the Water festival that's happening June 23-24.

"We had a billboard that was not looking its best anymore [and] we knew we had to re-cover it anyway, so we thought can we have a little bit of fun?" Lysak said.

With May long weekend just around the corner and walleye season officially kicking off in northwestern Ontario on Saturday, May 19, Lysak said they decided to "play on that a bit" as well as their love for the Canadian rock band, Northern Pike — whose scheduled to perform during the festival on June 23.

'We ran with it'

"One of our marketing friends said, what if we set up just pikesrule.com?" she said. "We ran with it."

A local artist was hired to spray paint PikesRule.com on a Lake of the Woods Brewing Company billboard overnight Wednesday.

Lysak said she hopes the billboard will drum up interest in the Smoke on the Water festival.

"We hope to have a lot of people under that white cap pavilion tent [on Kenora's waterfront]," she said. "We're certainly looking forward to that weekend in June, and we hope others are too."

Two free tickets to the Smoke on the Water festival will also be given out as a reward to someone who has helped people find out the mystery of the de-faced billboard or commented positively on their Facebook photo.

"It was a pretty long winter here in Kenora on the lake of the woods, so we are just trying to celebrate spring [and] kick off to the long weekend and having a good time with friends and family."

Smoke on the Water will take place at the waterfront in Kenora, Ont. on June 22 to 24.





