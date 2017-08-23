Four anglers from the United States have been fined a total of $1,300 for fishing offences on Lake Nipigon, north of Thunder Bay, Ont., according to the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry.

The men were caught during an enforcement blitz on Lake Nipigon in May by conservation officers, according to the ministry. The men were in contravention of existing rules over what type of lure can be used to fish on the lake; only one barbless hook can be used when fishing in Lake Nipigon.

Three men — from Spooner, Wis.; Chanhassen, Minn.; and Numidia, Pa., respectively — were fined a total of $1,050 for fishing with a barbed hook. Two of the three men had to forfeit their gear to the Crown, according to the ministry.

The fourth angler, from Odessa, Mich., was fined $250 for angling with more than one barbless hook. His gear was also reportedly forfeited to the Crown.

The four men pleaded guilty in court on Aug. 14, the ministry said.