A Lac Seul man charged in connection with the death of three boaters in the Sioux Lookout, Ont., area in 2014 has pleaded guilty.

Cameron Angeconeb was charged in 2015 with criminal negligence causing death after a boat capsized on Lost Lake in June, 2014. Another man was also charged in connection with the accident, but charges against him were dropped in 2017.

Court officials in Kenora, Ont., said a trial for Angeconeb was scheduled to begin Feb. 5, but, instead, he pleaded guilty to the charge.

In June, 2014, police said eight people from Lac Seul First Nation were travelling by boat between settlements in the First Nation's territory when they encountered rough lake conditions. Six occupants made it to shore, but one of them, 39-year-old Kevin Briskett, later died in hospital.

The bodies of two other men, Simon Chisel, 19, and William Chisel, 30, were recovered from the lake by police divers.

The case is scheduled to be back in assignment court in Kenora in March.