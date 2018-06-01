Blockade at Lac Des Iles Mine expected to last through weekend: OPP

Ontario Provincial Police in Thunder Bay, Ont. are advising drivers to keep caution when travelling on the private access road to Lac Des Iles Mine as a gathering of members of a nearby Indigenous community has prevented the flow of traffic.

Members of Kiashke Zaaging Anishinaabek, also known as Gull Bay First Nation, gathered at the mine's access road on Thursday. The road is located about 112 kilometres north of Thunder Bay, on Highway 527.

The exact nature of the gathering isn't known. In a media release, the community says members are engaging in traditional teaching activities.

The OPP referred to the event as a protest, and said the entire road has been blocked, preventing any traffic from accessing the mine.

Representatives of Kiashke Zaaging Anishinaabek could not be reached for comment.

An OPP spokesman said Friday that the gathering was expected to last through the weekend.

OPP said officers are working with Kiashke Zaaging Anishinaabek to provide a safe and peaceful opportunity to exercise their rights and to ensure public safety.