Gull Bay chief, North American Palladium CEO meet at Lac Des Iles mine

The chief of Kiashke Zaaging Anishinaabek, also known as Gull Bay First Nation, says a five-day blockade at Lac Des Iles mine could end today.

Wilfred King said the community's chief and council were due to meet with Jim Gallagher, president and CEO of North American Palladium, which owns Lac Des Iles, on Tuesday morning.

The meeting was scheduled to start at 10 a.m.

Concerns over mine operations

About 50 Gull Bay members have been gathered at an entrance road to Lac Des Iles — located more than 100 kilometres north of Thunder Bay — since last week. King said the community hopes the action will lead to agreements on a number of outstanding issues the community has with the operation of the mine, which is located on Gull Bay territory.

"The list [of concerns] is confidential," King told CBC News on Tuesday morning.

Generally, he said, "there's operational concerns. There's other issues in terms of environmental issues, there's issues related to the business opportunities, and so forth."

King said Gull Bay has been attempting to address its issues for years, and had previously signed a letter of understanding with the mine.

But, he said, "we felt that the First Nation wasn't being respected, we felt that the agreement that we signed was not being adhered to. So that's why we had to take this drastic move, to exercise our rights on the territory."

Gull Bay also met with other representatives of North American Palladium, as well as Ministry of Northern Development and Mines deputy minister David De Launay, on Monday, King said, adding those meetings went "very well."

"Significant progress has been made," King said.

King said the gathering is only affecting traffic at one of the Lac Des Iles access roads. A second road is being used by mine staff, as well as for deliveries of food, fuel, and other supplies.

Gull Bay said Monday the gathering could also affect traffic on Highway 527.

Representatives of North American Palladium couldn't immediately be reached for comment Tuesday morning.