Owners of Lac Des Iles mine say they have initial agreement with nearby First Nation

Operations at the Lac Des Iles mine north of Thunder Bay are reportedly back to normal, after the company that owns the mine says a dispute between it and a nearby First Nation is over.

Members of Kiashke Zaaging Anishinaabek, also known as Gull Bay, gathered at the mine's main access road last week, after which, the community issued, what it called, a "traffic advisory."

Chief Wilfred King told CBC News on Tuesday that the community had a number of issues with the mine's operation; the mine is located on Kiashke Zaaging Anishinaabek's traditional territory.

King said the list of concerns was confidential and wouldn't go into specifics, but said they included operational, environmental and business concerns.

New agreement signed

Mine officials met with the community's chief and council this week, and Wednesday, North American Palladium said the two parties had signed a new letter of intent, or LOI.

"The LOI, dated June 5, 2018, sets out an agreement in principle regarding certain outstanding matters between the parties that will be further defined in a more detailed participation agreement, which is to be negotiated in the near future," North American Palladium said in a media release.

The company said the Kiashke Zaaging Anishinaabek members had also agreed to end their presence near the mine site.

No further details were available Wednesday. A North American Palladium spokesperson told CBC News the company would not comment beyond what was included in the media release.

King, meanwhile, couldn't be reached Wednesday for comment.

Lac Des Iles is located just over 100 kilometres north of Thunder Bay.