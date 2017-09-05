Kyle Julius's new coaching job is as much about what's happening off the court as on it.

Julis — the son of long-time Lakehead University basketball coach Stu Julius — has taken the reins of the Saigon Heat of Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, who compete in the ASEAN Basketball League, for the upcoming season.

And Julius said he'll be drawing a lot on what he learned from his father as he assumes the new role.

"I remember the [Thunderdome] just being absolutely packed, and them winning some games, and him doing all the camps and stuff in the summertime," Julius said. "All of that, just building the game and growing the game, was kind of like part of our day at home."

Apprehensive at first

In fact, when he was offered the job with the Heat, Julius was apprehensive. Until, that is, he learned that growing the game in Vietnam — the Heat is the country's first professional basketball team — would be part of his role.

"When I found out the sport in Vietnam was only eight or nine years old, and part of this job was getting into the communities and growing the sport with the young coaches and the young players and stuff, it became really interesting," Julius said. "I'm excited about that."

Julius has had a long career both on the floor and behind the bench. He played for Hammarskjold High School in Thunder Bay, Furman University in Greenville, South Carolina. (NCAA Division 1), the University of Guelph, and Canada's national team. He also played professionally in Italy.

Tough transition to coaching

The transition to coaching, Julius said, was a tough one.

"I played professionally until I was 27 or 28 and I came home one off-season and getting ready to go back, and I got offered a good job working in Toronto for a developer," he said. "I kind of accidentally started the whole training and coaching thing, because I just couldn't stay out of the gym. I'd be in the gym, and parents would say 'hey, could you train my son or my daughter,' or 'this coach needs help with his young team.'"

"About six or seven years of doing that, and I couldn't take it anymore," Julius said. "I had to get in the gym, and I actually got a coaching job full-time in our professional league here in Canada."

For the past two years, Julius has coached the London Lightning of the National Basketball League (NBL) of Canada. The team won the league championship in 2016, and Julius was named NBL coach of the year.

Again, Julius gives a lot of credit to his father's coaching influence.

'It takes what it takes'

"We always analyzed the game from a coaching perspective," Julius said. "When you see successful coaches, they're not doing anything special. We always say 'it takes what it takes,' there's no secret ingredient. So when you get to be around good coaches, or you have learning experience from other coaches, you kind of write it down, you put it in your back pocket, and you'll find yourself using it."

There's a practical aspect to his accepting of the Saigon Heat job, as well — coaching jobs in Canada are tough to come by, especially those that allow a coach to support their family.

"Financially, it's a pretty good situation, but the life experience will be really good," Julius said. "I think coaching over there will broaden my horizons as a coach."