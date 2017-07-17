Officials with the Ontario Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals and the Thunder Bay and District Humane Society say they're looking for information after the bodies of two cats were found in bags in a Thunder Bay neighbourhood.

According to a written release issued by the animal welfare organizations, the dead cats were found on Limbrick Street near the housing complex in the area.

"Unfortunately, yes, we do see this quite a bit actually," Jeremy Gardiner, an SPCA agent in Thunder Bay, said of the society finding animals dumped around the city.

Criminal, provincial offences charges possible

One cat was described as a grey and white domestic short-haired cat, the other, a black and white domestic short-haired cat. One animal was reportedly found in a black garbage bag, the other in a yellow plastic shopping bag.

The cats died from blunt force trauma to the head, the agencies said. Neither animal was tagged or microchipped.

"Foul play is suspected in the deaths of these cats," the senior inspector for the Ontario SPCA, Lynn Michaud, was quoted as saying in a written release.

In cases like this, people can be charged criminally as well as under the provincial offences act, Gardiner said, with punishments, if found guilty, including fines up to $60,000 or two years in jail.

"Definitely, it's a serious offence," he said.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact the Ontario SPCA or Crime Stoppers.