Kitchenuhmaykoosib Inninuwug (Big Trout Lake) has declared a state of emergency over a shortage of nurses in the community.

In a media release issued Thursday evening, Kitchenuhmaykoosib Inninuwug Chief James Cutfeet said council was informed Wednesday that there were three nurses at the community's nursing station. Of those, two were working, as the third was sleeping after looking after an in-patient overnight.

The nursing station, the release stated, is supposed to have a full complement of six nurses at all times due to the size of the clinic and population of the community.

Kitchenuhmaykoosib Inninuwug is a fly-in community, located about 600 kilometres north of Thunder Bay.

Nursing station closed

As a result of the shortage, the community is closing the station, except in cases of, what community officials called "dire emergencies."

"We will not put our community at risk by continuing to expect the same level of nursing operation," the release stated. "We do not wish to put additional burden on the nurses who are already overworked, overtired and under extreme stress."

The community is calling on the federal government to bring more nurses into the community, immediately.

In their release, local officials said they don't expect additional nurses to arrive until Monday.