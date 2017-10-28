Thunder Bay police are renewing a call for information from the public as they continue to investigate the unsolved 1985 death of a 20-year-old man on the city's south side.

Kip James Hallow died Oct. 26, 1985. His body was found on Vickers Street North at Weigand Avenue by two passersby just before 2 a.m., and they were assisted by an Amber Cab driver who arrived at the scene shortly after.

The cab driver called police and paramedics, but attempts to revive Hallow were unsuccessful. He was pronounced dead at McKellar hospital just after 2 a.m.

Suspected hit-and-run

"From the reports that have been filed with Thunder Bay police, it's believed that Kip Hallow died as the result of a hit-and-run," Thunder Bay police spokeswoman Const. Julie Tilbury said.

Metallic red or maroon paint chips were discovered on Hallow's clothing, and the two passersby who found his body reported seeing a car driving northbound on Vickers Street N. at the time.

Hallow was wearing a black leather jacket, faded blue jeans, a white shirt and tan coloured cowboy boots at the time of his death. He also had a very unique lighter, which was a replica of a Derringer pistol. It is believed that he had been at bars in the north end of the city prior to his death, police said.

Case remains open

Thunder Bay police posted information about Hallow's death on the organization's Facebook page on Thursday, the 32nd anniversary of the incident. The hope, Tilbury said, is that the post will lead to more information that could help solve the case, which remains open.

"With the addition of social media, we are now trying to put this information out on a yearly basis to see if we can get a further reach, and maybe reach someone who may have some information about these cases," Tilbury said. "It's very important for the family members to have closure and be able to find out what happened to their loved ones."

Tilbury noted that in some cases, people with information may be more willing to share it as the years go by.

"They may have been reluctant to come forward with information for fear of retribution, and maybe not knowing what they knew at the time would help the case," she said. "Over time, maybe either their conscience has got the better or them, or their not in a position to be fearful of someone any longer."

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.