Showshoeing, cross-country skiing and an evening bonfire will highlight the Kingfisher Outdoor Education Centre's open house this Saturday, from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

The centre, which is owned by Lakehead Public Schools, offers "experiential learning," tied to the Ontario curriculum. Families are encouraged to visit this weekend to see first hand how it strives to "instill an awareness and appreciation for nature and the environment while enhancing classroom learning."

Scott Read, an instructor at the centre, said the experience is like no other.

"The centre has the elements that are required for a successful outdoor education program including several classrooms, meeting areas, kitchen facilities, fire shelters, sleeping cabins, lakeshore, trail systems, and countless other attractions," he said.

Although Kingfisher is located 20 kilometres north of Thunder Bay on Highway 527, Read said that shouldn't deter visitors from making the trek.

"We are strongly encouraging families to show their green spirit and ride the free open house buses," he said, "free busing is provided from each of the Lakehead Public Schools Secondary Schools with two departure and return times each."

Transportation is provided with two pick up and return times from the south side of the city at Westgate Collegiate and Vocational Institute and Sir Winston Churchill Collegiate Vocational Institute and from the north side of the city at Hammarskjold High School and Superior Collegiate and Vocational Institute.

Kingfisher Bus Schedule Bus #1 Pick-up times Return times (to the schools) Westgate CVI 9:00 a.m. 11:00 a.m. 1:15 p.m. 3:15 p.m. Churchill CVI 9:15 a.m. 11:15 a.m. 1:15 p.m. 3:15 p.m.