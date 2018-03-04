From Mount Olympus to Thunder Bay: the actor who played the starring role in the popular television show Hercules: The Legendary Journeys is coming to the city.

Kevin Sorbo will be at 2018's ThunderCon, event organizers said.

In addition to his turn as Hercules, Sorbo has built a following through his role as Captain Dylan Hunt on the sci-fi series Andromeda. His lengthy filmography includes several movie roles, too, including Kull the Conqueror and Sharknado 3.

"This is a big one," said Heather Dickson, ThunderCon's media director. "He's kind of legendary."

"He'll be definitely doing panels, signing, photos. But we're also in talks with him to do a VIP event, where he might be screening some of his favourite episodes, from either Andromeda or from Hercules."

Sorbo isn't the only big-name guest announced for the next ThunderCon; also appearing are comic book writer and artist Jim Starlin, and film sculptor and artist Brian Muir.

ThunderCon is scheduled for Oct. 27-28 at the Valhalla Inn in Thunder Bay.