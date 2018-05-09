Second degree murder charges have been withdrawn against two people accused in 2017 of killing a 31-year-old man, whose body was found by Thunder Bay's north side waterfront.

Three people — Skylar Masakeyash, Emma Masakeyash and Jessie Chapais — were charged with second degree murder in the death of Kevin Roundhead last July. Thunder Bay police officers responded to a 911 call requesting help near the corner of Cumberland Street and McVicar Street on July 5.

Police said they subsequently found Roundhead's body.

Emma Masakeyash pleaded guilty to a charge of accessory after the fact in a court appearance on May 8. She was released after being credited with time spent in custody.

As part of her plea, Masakeyash will be prohibited from owning weapons for 10 years.

The second degree murder charge against Jessie Chapais was withdrawn in court a day earlier.

Skylar Masakeyash's murder charge remains before the courts.