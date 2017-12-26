Despite a slow start, the Salvation Army's annual Thunder Bay Christmas Kettle campaign has surpassed its goal.

The campaign wrapped up Saturday, and raised, in total, just over $223,000, with all money going to fund Salvation Army Thunder Bay programs like the food bank, soup van, and community kitchen.

The goal for this year was $200,000.

"Thunder Bay, you have done it again," Lori Mitchell, executive director of The Salvation Army community and residential services in Thunder Bay, said in a media release. "You answered our call and because of you, life will be better for so many of your neighbours. On their behalf, I thank you so much for your generosity."

Earlier this month, the Salvation Army announced the kettle campaign was about $9,000 short when compared to the same time last year.

However, the announcement prompted a turnaround in the campaign, with donations and volunteer numbers surging in the days following.

The Salvation Army said donations can still be made toward the 2017 online at fillthekettle.com, or by contacting the agency's Thunder Bay office.