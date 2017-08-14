A historic Kenora hotel may find its heritage status removed later this month.

The owners of the Kenricia Hotel, built in 1910, are asking council to remove the building's heritage designation, said Kenora Mayor Dave Canfield.

But council, he said, seems divided on the issue.

"Quite obviously, council had some different feelings on it," he said. "There was no real consensus of whether to take it off or leave it on, so our council meeting in two weeks, it'll actually come down to a vote, and I would think it's going to be a very close vote."

The owner of the Kenricia is Fadel Chidiac, but he could not be reached for comment.

"I'm all in favour of heritage buildings," Canfield said. "Our city hall here was built in 1898, it's a heritage building."

Renovations expensive

"It's 118-19 years old, it'll probably be here another 118 or 19 years," he said. "But there are some challenges. I know redoing our roof a couple of years ago was very expensive, because of the type of roof, the pressed steel roof, that had to be replaced."

Part of the Kenricia is being used — Canfield said some rooms are available, and parts of the building are rented out for commercial use — but much of it still needs further repair before it can be opened.

"I know the owners have put a lot of work and money into it, and it needs a lot more," he said. "I'm just surmising they've run up against some roadblocks for some of the things they'd like to do."

Canfield says if council opts to maintain the hotel's heritage status, the owners can appeal to the province.

The Kenricia was placed on the heritage registry in 2007.