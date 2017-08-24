The owners of the historic Kenricia Hotel in Kenora, Ont. say they won't appeal this week's decision by city council to maintain the hotel's heritage designation.

Kenora council voted 5-1 to keep the designation at its Tuesday meeting. Fadel Chidiac, who co-owns the building with his brother Adel, said the result will affect plans to restore the exterior of the Kenricia, which was built in 1910, and turn the building into a "four-star, boutique hotel."

"When we bought the building in 2005, we made it clear that we want to bring back the balconies, and we want to renovate the outside as it used to be, originally," he said. "We will do what we can to maintain the building as it is, and again, that decision will only give us the option to patch the building for now, until there is funding available."

Building in disrepair

The Kenricia, Chidiac said, has fallen into disrepair. Kenora Mayor David Canfield said the owners of the Kenricia have been ordered to make some repairs to the building's exterior under Kenora's property standards bylaw, but the repairs don't involve the parts of the building that are under the heritage designation.

It was the Chidiacs who originally requested the heritage designation for the building in 2007, which Chidiac said was done because "we wanted to bring back the original stature of the building."

The Chidiacs later requested that designation be withdrawn, as "that would have allowed us to do more renovations outside the building," Chidiac said. "That was declined, so we will do what we can to maintain the building as it is."

Designation applies to facade

Renovations continue on the interior of the building, Chidiac said, adding that the heritage designation only applies to the facade.

Chidiac said the city's existing heritage grants aren't substantial enough for a building the size of the Kenricia.

"The Kenricia is a huge building," he said. "The city should put a bylaw or a program designed specifically for the Kenricia, because it is a unique type of property."

Exemptions possible

Kenora Mayor Dave Canfield said the city's heritage committee can grant exemptions when it comes to renovating designated buildings.

"The message, really, to the heritage committee was to basically work with the owner and if there was something that was going to be a little ridiculous, then common sense should prevail," Canfield said, adding he voted in favour of keeping the designation.