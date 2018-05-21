Meet the Kenora woman whose fascinators are an international hit

Feathers, beads and frothy materials were all on display at Saturday's royal wedding, in the form of headpieces known as fascinators — and one Kenora, Ont., woman has built a reputation making them.

Shannon Stack-Lucas is actually a jewellery artist and a hat-maker, she told CBC.

But she got into making fascinators a few years ago, when the ornate headpieces were harder to find in North America.

"People started approaching me because they heard that I started making them," she said. "At the time, I did not make them, but word of mouth said I did, and I thought, 'Well, it's a mini hat. If I can make big hats, I'm sure I can make a little hat. And 50 tries later, I had my first fascinator."

Shannon Stack-Lucas' creations can reach $1,000 in price, but most are between $65 and $150, she told CBC. (Shannon Stack-Lucas) She calls her business Laughing Moon Creations. And these days, she's getting orders from all over North America and Europe.

No matrer who she's designing for, she said, she always starts with a theme or idea inspired by the personality of her client.

She then begins constructing the base of her creation.

"And then, for some reason, it just kind of comes to me, and I just put the music on and start creating, and that's my process," Stack-Lucas said.

A hallmark of her work is her devotion to upcycling, she added.

"People will come to me with old jewellery, things from their great aunt's hope chest or their mom's. And they have no idea what to do with them," she said. "Every piece you'll see has something vintage on it — something upcycled."

A particularly fancy Stack-Lucas creation could retail for up to $1,000, she said, but most run between $65 and $150.

She credits her prices with attracting a lot of business from Europe, where fascinators average $400 each, she said.

"It's just something I happened on, and it's a passion I love, and now that I've started, I don't want to stop," Stack-Lucas said. "It's just pretty great."