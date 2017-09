The Ontario Provincial Police are investigating a sudden death at Bruin Lake in MacNicol Township, near Kenora.

The OPP received a call about a possible drowning at 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

Members of the Marine and Trails unit responded to the scene and learned a kayak carrying two people, one male and one female, had capsized.

The female is identified as Johnna Bertram, 57, from Kenora. The male kayaker survived.

A post mortem is scheduled for September 1.