Kenora Ontario Provincial Police officers say they are continuing to investigate a bomb threat in a local building in the downtown area.

At approximately 12:59 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 8 police said a man walked into the building in downtown Kenora, Ont., and stated that there was a bomb in there and left without providing any details.

According to a written release on Friday, police and Kenora Fire and Emergency Services conducted a search of the building but found no bomb.

Police would like to remind the public that a threat like this is not only an offence under the criminal code but it also ties up valuable resources that are needed for emergency calls for service.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to call OPP or crime stoppers.